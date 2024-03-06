Assam: Elephant Killed By Speeding Train In Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: An adult wild elephant met a tragic end to his life after getting hit by a speeding train on Monday in Assam's Lakhimpur.
According to officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the horrific incident unfolded at around 4.40 pm two days ago when the elephant was rammed over by the Rangiya-Murkongselek Passenger train near Gogamukh area of Lakhimpur district.
The accident inflicted severe injuries to the elephant and the forest officials tried their level best to rescue the giant creature by providing medical assistance. However, their efforts went in vain as the elephant eventually succumbed to its injuries within a few hours.
Recalling the unfortunate scene, eyewitnesses stated that a herd of elephants was crossing the railway track when the train crossed the area.
The deceased elephant was dragged for almost a kilometre before the train stopped, a report on Hindustan Times quoted onlookers as saying.
Officials of the Forest Department rushed to the spot and deployed a team of doctors to treat the injured elephant.
Despite their best efforts, the elephant did not manage to survive the fatal collision.
Sabyasachi De from NFR informed that the area where the incident took place comes under a secured elephant corridor, but the accident occurred before the designated restriction period commenced.
“As per the rules, the speed limit starts at 6 pm and ends at 5 am but the incident happened around 4.40 pm,” De said.
Officials went on to reveal that the elephant was laid to rest in a forest area in Lakhimpur after locals performed some rituals.
ALSO READ: New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu to Confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2022-2023
ALSO WATCH: