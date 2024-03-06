Assam: Elephant Killed By Speeding Train In Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: An adult wild elephant met a tragic end to his life after getting hit by a speeding train on Monday in Assam's Lakhimpur.

According to officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the horrific incident unfolded at around 4.40 pm two days ago when the elephant was rammed over by the Rangiya-Murkongselek Passenger train near Gogamukh area of Lakhimpur district.

The accident inflicted severe injuries to the elephant and the forest officials tried their level best to rescue the giant creature by providing medical assistance. However, their efforts went in vain as the elephant eventually succumbed to its injuries within a few hours.