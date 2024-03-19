Assam: Elephant Roams City Streets in Search of Food

GUWAHATI: An elephant was spotted foraging for food in the urban area, a rare sight that unfolded in Guwahati's Satgaon neighborhood. The jumbo's descent from the hills was prompted by the scarcity of food in its natural habitat.

The encroachment of human settlements onto the slopes, where people construct homes and disrupt the wildlife, has driven animals like the elephant into more urbanized areas in search of sustenance.

This incident highlights the escalating conflicts between humans and wildlife, a direct consequence of human incursions into forests and mountains.

In recent years, Assam has experienced numerous incidents of human-elephant conflict, often leading to fatalities on both sides. The primary cause of these negative interactions is the loss of elephant habitat due to human activities.