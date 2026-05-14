Assam Elephant Tragedies: Slow Forest Probe into Calf Death and Tusk Mutilation in Tinsukia District

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DIGBOI: With the new Assam Government headed by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma now in place, expectations have increased for a more decisive push in resolving two high-profile elephant-related incidents in Tinsukia district that continue to remain under investigation without conclusive outcomes so far.

The cases pertain to the death of a 13-month-old elephant calf, Lakhmini, in Kumsang reserved forest on April 18, and the April 12 incident in the Digboi forest division, involving the mutilation of the tusks of an eight-year-old elephant.

Both incidents have raised concerns over the pace of investigation and the effectiveness of field-level response by forest authorities.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Assam, had ordered a probe into the calf's death, assigning DFO, Dibrugarh, Nandha Kumar (IFS), to conduct the inquiry.

Sources said that the investigation was underway, with field visits, collection of records, and preliminary interactions already completed. Officials indicated that further examination and questioning based on technical inputs and field findings are expected in the next phase.

Despite these and other steps, clarity on the exact cause of the calf's death is still awaited, keeping the matter open-ended. Initial allegations from local sources have pointed towards possible negligence and gaps in veterinary supervision, though none of these claims has been officially confirmed.

The situation has also drawn emotional concern, with reports indicating that the mother elephant, Jayamati, has been in distress since the incident.

In the parallel case, the April 12 tusk mutilation incident in Digboi division has not seen recovery of the stolen ivory so far, despite sustained questioning of a facilitator linked to the Doomdooma division over two days by forest officials.

The absence of recovery and closure in both cases has raised concerns over the effectiveness of field-level coordination and investigative follow-through in the Digboi forest division.

A wildlife activist said that the Model Code of Conduct during the recent Assembly election period had slowed administrative action, resulting in limited progress. The activist expressed hope that under the new government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cases would now receive renewed attention and a time-bound investigative push.

Wildlife conservationist Devajit Moran has alleged procedural shortcomings in both incidents, pointing to gaps in investigation and missing forensic steps that he said are essential for arriving at conclusive findings.

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