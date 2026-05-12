Wild Elephant Intrusions Wreak Havoc in Palasbari Villages, Residents Seek Urgent Action

A CORRESPONDENT

MIRZA: Panic and fear have gripped residents of Tatibama-Niralpur village under Assam’s Palasbari constituency following repeated incidents of wild elephant intrusion, with villagers alleging that herds of elephants have been entering the locality almost every night and causing widespread destruction to homes, food stocks, and household property.

In the latest incident, which occurred late at night, a herd of wild elephants reportedly entered the village and went on a rampage, severely damaging several houses and destroying stored food grains. Villagers said the animals broke through walls and structures while searching for food, leaving families terrified and helpless.

Among the worst affected are Sarbeswar Kalita, Madhab Kalita, Bharatiya Kalita, and Mukut Kalita, whose houses suffered extensive damage during the attack. Family members said they narrowly escaped injury as the elephants moved through the settlement during the night.

Residents said the recurring incidents have created an atmosphere of constant fear, especially among women, children, and elderly people, many of whom now spend sleepless nights anticipating fresh elephant attacks. Villagers alleged that elephant movement in the area has increased significantly in recent months, disrupting normal life and threatening livelihoods.

The affected families emphasized that they are residing on legally recognized patta land and clarified that the locality does not fall within any reserve forest area. They expressed frustration over what they described as continued negligence by the authorities despite repeated complaints.

According to locals, the Rani forest range office has been informed several times about the situation, but no permanent or effective preventive measures have been implemented. Villagers claimed that forest officials occasionally visit the area after incidents occur, but the response has remained inadequate considering the seriousness of the problem.

Residents further alleged that the absence of solar fencing, elephant barriers, regular patrolling, and monitoring has worsened the human-elephant conflict in the region.

The menace of wild elephants has reportedly been increasing across Rani, Bikrampur, and several villages along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where repeated intrusions into human settlements have become common. Villagers have urged the forest department and district administration to take immediate steps to prevent elephant movement into residential areas and provide adequate compensation and rehabilitation support to affected families.

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