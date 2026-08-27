Assam: Elephant undergoes critical dental procedure after brutal tusk hacking in Margherita

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A 16-year-old captive elephant, Mangal Singh, who suffered horrific injuries after both his tusks were brutally hacked off near the roots by suspected poachers in April this year, underwent a specialised dental procedure in Margherita on Wednesday to treat severe infection and prevent further complications.

The critical intervention was carried out by a joint team of veterinary experts led by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) veterinarian Dr Bhaskar Choudhury. The procedure involved a partial pulpotomy, aimed at treating and closing the exposed pulp cavities left behind after both tusks were cut dangerously close to their roots.

Mangal Singh was attacked in the Dhulijan forest area of Lakhipathar under the Digboi Forest Division in April.

“During the initial days following the incident, the elephant remained in critical condition and suffered from severe bleeding. As both tusks had been cut from near the roots, the pulp cavities were left exposed, resulting in persistent infection despite regular monitoring and treatment,” said Dr Mehedi Hassan, Veterinary Surgeon, WTI.

Given Mangal Singh’s strong social bonds with his familiar surroundings, the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) team decided against transporting him to an unfamiliar facility. The decision was intended to minimise additional stress and prevent further complications while allowing him to receive prolonged treatment in an environment he knows. Digboi DFO Rohini Kumar Das said that local veterinarians with experience in handling elephants had been providing treatment to Mangal Singh over the past several months.

However, the medical intervention has also brought renewed focus on the investigation into the brutal wildlife crime. The most unfortunate aspect of the episode is that, despite nearly four months having elapsed since the tusks were hacked off, the stolen wildlife property has reportedly not yet been recovered.

The delay has raised serious questions over the effectiveness of the investigation and the accountability of the enforcement mechanism.

Dr Bhaskar Choudhury, CWRC Centre Manager and lead veterinarian at WTI, expressed concern over the brutality inflicted on the elephant and said that the incident underlined the need for stronger protection of elephants, including those kept under private ownership.

WTI CEO Jose Louies said that the case demonstrated the severe physical and psychological consequences of illegal ivory-related activities and stressed the need for continued vigilance, stronger protection measures, and swift action against wildlife criminals.

The apparent delay in recovering the stolen tusks has added an inefficient dimension to the Digboi Forest Department in a case that has already triggered widespread concern over wildlife protection and enforcement in the Digboi Forest Division. Additionally, the delay caused by the department in allowing advanced treatment to the creature at Kaziranga has also raised questions about the intentions of the concerned forest officials.

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