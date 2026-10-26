Assam: Elephants Ravage Paddy Fields in Numaligarh, Morangi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The menace of wild elephants continues unabated in Numaligarh and Morangi, where herds have devastated winter paddy fields, causing heavy losses to farmers. Residents have been forced to spend sleepless nights guarding their fields and homes, expressing strong resentment over the alleged failure of the Forest Department to provide timely assistance.

The situation is particularly severe in Dholakhat, Miripathar, Halowathan, Kordaiguri, Mitham Chapori and Jathipotiya under Morangi Mouza, where a large herd destroyed paddy crops in a single night. Many farmers in the region have already abandoned cultivation due to repeated elephant attacks. Those who continued farming on a small scale in the hope of securing enough produce to sustain their families have also suffered heavy losses.

Farmers alleged that they struggled to drive the elephants away until 7 am, but the Forest Department failed to take timely action. They also expressed concern over the presence of several elephant calves in the herd and the growing threat to their livelihoods. The resentment intensified following an alleged remark by the officer in charge of the Bokiyal Forest Range Office that elephants would not be driven away if they were merely eating paddy and that action would be taken only if they damaged houses. The reported statement drew sharp criticism from residents.

Meanwhile, tension erupted between Forest Department personnel and farmers at Miripathar after villagers sought immediate action against the herd feeding in their fields. According to the farmers, forest personnel said they had received no instructions to drive the elephants away, triggering a heated exchange.