Wild Elephants Ravage Pumpkin Crops in Assam's Chengnoi, Farmers Seek Relief

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Wild elephants have once again wreaked havoc in Nalbari district, destroying pumpkin crops cultivated on nearly six bighas of land by two young farmers in Chengnoi. The incident has triggered fresh demands from residents for a permanent solution to the long-standing human-elephant conflict in the region.

The problem of wild elephant incursions has persisted for years in several areas north of National Highway 27, including Koirara, Bolakuchi, Khanajan, Borkhanajan, Katahkuchi, Katara, Jabon, Chengnoi, Gobindapur, and Borsiral. Residents of these areas frequently suffer crop losses and damage to agricultural land due to the movement of wild elephant herds.

Despite repeated efforts by the administration and the Forest Department, the problem continues to affect the livelihoods of local farmers.

Recently, a large herd of wild elephants re-entered Nalbari and continued its destructive activities in several villages. On Sunday, the herd entered agricultural land along the riverbank at Chengnoi and extensively damaged pumpkin and other vegetable crops cultivated by two local farmers, Rahim Ali and Saifuddin Ali.

The incident has left both farmers deeply distressed. They have appealed to Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to provide financial assistance so that they can resume cultivation and recover from their losses.

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