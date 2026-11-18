BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath College became a vibrant crucible of eloquence and intellect on November 18, 2026, hosting the 23rd All Assam Sadananda Chaliha Memorial Elocution Competition alongside the Najeebur Rahman Memorial Quiz Competition.

The day’s intellectual festivities commenced with a dignified inaugural ceremony presided over by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal of Biswanath College. Extending a warm welcome to the visiting scholars and professors-in-charge from across the state, Dr Sharma reflected on the enduring legacy of the two stalwarts in whose memory the competitions were instituted. In a poignant tribute to these luminaries, a commemorative souvenir was formally unveiled by Er. Kokil Hazarika, President of the College Governing Body.

Delivering the inaugural address as the keynote speaker, Dr Ranjan Kalita—Principal of Rangapara College and Secretary of the Assam Principals’ Council—underscored the transformative power of the spoken word. He spoke at length on how the vision and dedication of Sadananda Chaliha and Najeebur Rahman laid the foundational stones for Biswanath College’s academic stature. The assembly was further graced by the presence of Vice Principal Mrs Smriti Rekha Borah, Academic Advisers Dr Leena Hazarika and Dr Arun Chaliha, alongside an eager gathering of faculty, students, and competitors from fifteen participating institutions.

?The oratorical contests were adjudicated by a distinguished panel comprising Mr Pranabjyoti Das, retired Vice Principal of Darrang College; Dr Raju Ojah, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Chaiduar College; and Dr Karabi Gogoi, Associate Professor and head of the Department of Economics at the host institution. Amidst spirited speeches and persuasive rhetoric, Gyanjyoti Sarma of Chaiduar College claimed the top honour, followed by Krishnab Borah of PDUAM, Behali in second place, and Ritikshna Borah of Darrang College securing third.

Following the cadence of speeches, the atmosphere shifted to rapid-fire intellect as the noted quizmaster and Deputy Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Mr Dilip Kumar Sarma, took the helm for the quiz competition. In a fiercely contested battle of wits, Pranab Jyoti Gogoi of LTK College emerged victorious, while the duo of Kaustav Hazarika and Nitupal Das from Darrang College finished as runners-up, and Bandeep Sarma, alongside Subhrajyoti Kashyap of Nalbari College, clinched the third spot, stated in a press release.