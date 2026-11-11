Kaliabor College Quiz-Fest Draws 160 Participants in Thrilling Intellectual Showdown

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Quiz Club and Students' Union of Kaliabor College (Autonomous) organised the 2nd Kamal Ch Mahanta Memorial Kaliabor College Quiz-Fest on November 8, held at the packed Kaliabor College Auditorium.

The mega event attracted over 160 quizzers comprising 82 teams from schools, universities, and independent circuits across Assam.

The daylong intellectual festival featured a total prize pool of Rs 37,500, sponsored by the family of the late Kamal Ch Mahanta.

The event was formally inaugurated by Dr Uttam Kumar Baruah, Principal of Kaliabor College, who delivered the inaugural lecture alongside chief guest Moni Madhab Mahanta, son of the late Kamal Ch Mahanta.

The fest featured two highly competitive segments: 'Trivia Dash,' a written quiz dedicated to school students from Classes 8 to 12, and 'Cerebrawl,' a high-octane open general quiz open to all.

St. Roberts High School registered a resounding victory in Trivia Dash, securing both the first and second positions, while the cross-city partnership of Sayan Mazumdar and Gaurav Haloi (Tezpur/Guwahati) claimed the coveted 1st prize in Trivia Dash.