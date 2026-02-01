Assam: Eminent academician Prof Dr Narendra Nath Sharma no more

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Eminent academician Prof Dr Narendra Nath Sharma, former Head of the Department of Library and Information Science and the Department of Journalism at Gauhati University, former Librarian of the Krishna Kanta Handiqui Library, Advisor to the Global Research Methodology Journal, visiting professor at several universities in India, and a noted social worker, passed away on Thursday.

His demise cast a deep pall of gloom over the intellectual and academic circles of the state, including Gauhati University. A teacher of several disciplines including Library Science and Journalism, and a simple-minded, dedicated social worker, Dr Sharma’s death has been deeply mourned by the Indian Ethno of Library Association. In a condolence message, the Convenor of the Indian Tribal Library Association, Librarian of Bilasipara College, and Professor of Environmental Studies Dr Haricharan Das stated that Dr Sharma made immense contributions in the establishment and development of the departments of Library and Information Science and Journalism at Gauhati University, as well as to the Library Movement in Assam.

