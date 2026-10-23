Assam: Eminent educationist Munin Sharma conferred with ‘Dibrugarh Gaurav’ Award

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Durga Puja at Amolapatty Rajahuwa Namghar, Dibrugarh, was celebrated this year with great enthusiasm and devotion, upholding its rich heritage, religious faith, and cultural traditions. Observed in accordance with established religious rituals and customs, the festival has completed its 156th year, standing as a shining testament to the enduring faith, trust, and cultural legacy of the community.

As part of this year’s celebrations, various competitions, including Gosani Naam, conch-shell blowing, and traditional ululation, were organised. A theatrical performance presented by the members of Amolapatty Rajahuwa Namghar captivated the audience.

With the objective of recognising individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society, the Amolapatty Rajahuwa Namghar Puja Committee initiated the presentation of the ‘Dibrugarh Gaurav’ Award last year. This year, following the considered evaluation of a distinguished selection committee, Munin Sharma, an eminent educationist and playwright, was selected for the ‘Dibrugarh Gaurav’ Award.

In accordance with the recommendation of the selection committee, Munin Sharma was formally felicitated at a dignified ceremony held on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.