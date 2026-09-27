Assam: Eminent educationist Vijay Saikia passes away

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TEZPUR: Eminent educationist and former Principal of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School, Vijay Saikia, passed away at a hospital in Tezpur on Friday night at the age of 81 following a prolonged illness. A resident of Ketekibari, Saikia's demise has cast a pall of gloom over Tezpur, particularly among the educational and academic fraternity.

Born on May 27, 1946, near the historic Gongmau Than at Bahbari in Behali, Saikia completed his schooling at Behali High School before pursuing higher education at Darrang College. He later obtained a postgraduate degree in Botany.

With a keen interest in science and teaching, Saikia began his career as an educator and went on to serve Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School for several decades. During his tenure, he played an important role in shaping the careers of generations of students and promoting science education. He retired as Principal of the school on February 29, 2004.

Even after retirement, Saikia continued to contribute to the field of education. From 2010 to 2024, he served as Principal of Assam Valley Academy Senior Secondary School at Ketekibari and subsequently continued as Chairman of its Managing Committee. He was also associated with the Sonitpur district unit of the Assam Horticultural Society and took a keen interest in promoting horticulture. Known for his thoughtful and meaningful speeches at academic meetings and public gatherings, Saikia often inspired the younger generation. He remained a respected and popular figure in the social and academic life of Tezpur.

Following his death, his mortal remains were brought to his residence from the hospital on Friday night. Several individuals and organisations, including former teachers of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School, Hemanta Kishore Pathak and Biren Bora, other teachers, locals and Abhijit Kalita, Managing Director of Tezpur Assam Valley Senior Secondary School, paid their last respects.

Saikia is survived by his wife and two daughters, besides other relatives and a large number of friends and well-wishers.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, Barchalla MLA Ritu Baran Sarmah, former MLA Brindaban Goswami, Principal of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School Manju Baroi, and various organisations and individuals expressed deep sorrow over his demise and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

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