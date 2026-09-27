Assam: Sonitpur DC Flags Off 54 Pilgrims for Somnath Yatra 2026 From Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, ceremoniously flagged off the bus carrying 54 pilgrims and the Nodal Officer from Sonitpur district on Saturday from the front of the District Commissioner's Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur, for their participation in the Somnath Yatra 2026.

The pilgrims will join the state team at Kamakhya railway station, Guwahati, from where the Somnath Yatra 2026 was scheduled to be ceremoniously flagged off at around 7:00 pm on Saturday.

The district-level flag-off ceremony was attended by Additional District Commissioner James Aind, assistant commissioners Pramod Sharma and Rajen Kumar Acharya, along with other concerned officials.

The yatra will provide the participating pilgrims from Sonitpur district an opportunity to undertake a pilgrimage to the revered Somnath Temple in Gujarat as part of the state-level initiative under the aegis of the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam.

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