Assam: Eminent paediatrician Dr Malay Chakrabarty dies at 86

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The octogenarian physician, Dr Malay Chakrabarty, breathed his last at a private nursing home here on Saturday afternoon. Dr Chakrabarty, 86, is survived by a daughter and a son. The last rites of Dr Chakrabarty were performed on Sunday after his son, Dr Madhurjya Chakrabarty, who is presently working at Kokrajhar Medical College, reached in the morning.

Born on January 1, 1946, in Sylhet district of undivided India, Malay Chakrabarty completed his ICS from Karimganj College, B.Sc. in Chemistry from St. Anthony’s College in Shillong, MBBS from Guwahati Medical College and MD from Patna Medical College. He was the first MD in paediatrics in Assam. Dr Chakrabarty served at all three major medical colleges in Assam and finally retired from Silchar Medical College Hospital.

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