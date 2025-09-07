Assam: EMRI Green Health Services Conducted Health Camp in Bajali

BAJALI: A health check-pp camp was conducted by the medical team of EMRI Green Health Services, on Friday at Brick & block Manufacturing Company -Anupam Nirman Private limited, at Bajali district. The initiative was aimed to promote preventive healthcare, identify potential health risks early, and foster a healthy working environment for all staff members.

The health screening took place over the course of whole day and catered to over 100 employees from various departments, including production, maintenance, logistics, and administration. The programme was organized in collaboration with company management to ensure smooth coordination and maximum participation.

The company’s management along with manager Rubul Das expressed appreciation for the initiative, recognizing it as a critical component of employee support and workplace safety. Feedback from the staff was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the proactive approach toward their health.

This whole camp was planned by programme manager Surajit Padun and initiated by Bajali District Emergency Management Executive Ankur Ray on behalf of EMRI, Green Health Services, Assam, stated a press release.

