Assam Engineering College Hosts Animal Health Check-Up and Vaccination Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Hostel No. 2 of Assam Engineering College (AEC), Jalukbari, in collaboration with Pet Love Foundation, organised a free animal health check-up and vaccination drive on the college campus on Sunday to mark World Animal Day.

The drive covered stray and domestic animals, including dogs and cows. Veterinary health check-ups were conducted and free medicines were provided to animals requiring treatment.

Around 80-90 stray and pet dogs and cats on the AEC campus were administered anti-rabies vaccines as part of the programme.

The initiative aimed to provide basic veterinary care, particularly to stray animals with limited access to medical treatment. It also sought to raise awareness about rabies prevention and promote animal welfare among students and the wider college community.

The programme was supported by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and the SPCA, Kamrup.

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