Assam Engineers’ Association Echoes RSS Chief’s Appeal For Environmental Conservation

GUWAHATI: All Assam Engineers’ Association (AAEA), a forum of graduate engineers in northeast India, has lauded Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat's appeal to preserve nature and protect the environment.
The RSS Sarsanghchalak, while delivering his annual address on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 12, highlighted the significance of conserving water, reducing single-use plastics, and planting more trees to ensure a sustainable future for all living beings.
Bhagwat, who heads the world's largest socio-cultural organization, has expressed skepticism over the current consumerism-based developmental model driven by materialistic pleasures. Speaking from Nagpur, he described it to be detrimental to the planet.
He also emphasized on the devastating effects of deforestation, pollution and the reckless use of natural resources.
Instead, the RSS supremo called for an urgent need to shift towards more sustainable practices ingrained in Indian traditions.
AAEA President Er Kailash Sarma, along with Working President Er NJ Thakuria and Secretary Er Inamul Hye, fully backed Bhagwat’s ideals.
They urged the Assam government to launch a large-scale initiative to encourage the adoption of rainwater harvesting across the state.
Assam, being a rain-fed state, can lead by example for water-scarce regions worldwide, which may suffer from water scarcity by 2050, Sarma suggested.
The forum also recommended that rainwater harvesting should be made mandatory in urban households, especially apartments, citing its simplicity and cost-effectiveness.
In a staunch warning, the AAEA also urged to move away from getting overly reliant on groundwater for irrigation. They advised that further research should be conducted to conserve depleting reserves.
