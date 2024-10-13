Assam Engineers’ Association Echoes RSS Chief’s Appeal For Environmental Conservation

GUWAHATI: All Assam Engineers’ Association (AAEA), a forum of graduate engineers in northeast India, has lauded Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat's appeal to preserve nature and protect the environment.

The RSS Sarsanghchalak, while delivering his annual address on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 12, highlighted the significance of conserving water, reducing single-use plastics, and planting more trees to ensure a sustainable future for all living beings.

Bhagwat, who heads the world's largest socio-cultural organization, has expressed skepticism over the current consumerism-based developmental model driven by materialistic pleasures. Speaking from Nagpur, he described it to be detrimental to the planet.