Assam: Engineers India Ltd under CSR initiatives donates advanced life ambulance

NAGAON: Local MP Pradyut Bordoloi ceremonially launched an advanced life ambulance donation programme to Gram Vikash Parishad by Engineers India Limited under CSR initiatives on Thursday. The programme was organized at Elphinstone complex, Fouzdaripatty in the small town by Gram Vikash Parishad, a leading NGO of the district. The programme got mentored by Sirajuddin Ahmed, the chief adviser to Gram Vikash Parishad. While addressing the occasion, MP Pradyut Bordoloi asserted that he had a slew of dreams to uplift the district in multiple dimensions although there were many obstacles or challenges on its way. Bordoloi expected that thousands of poor people will get the benefits of the ambulance in the district during their emergency.

Sirajuddin Ahmed thanked MP Bordoloi and said that without the support of MP Bordoloi the NGO would not get the privilege to achieve the advanced life ambulance.

Also Read: Demow : Bhagawat Path begins in Dhemechi Gohain Gaon Janardhan Nam Ghar

Also Watch: