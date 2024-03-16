Assam News

Demow : Bhagawat Path begins in Dhemechi Gohain Gaon Janardhan Nam Ghar

Under the patronage of the Dhemechi Gohain Gaon Janardhan Nam Ghar, the locals of Gohain Gaon, started a three-day Bhagawat Paath at Dhemechi near Demow from Friday.
DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Dhemechi Gohain Gaon Janardhan Nam Ghar, the locals of Gohain Gaon, started a three-day Bhagawat Paath at Dhemechi near Demow from Friday. The programme started with the plantation of a betel nut sapling in the said Nam Ghar premises by Dipul Borgohain, president of the organizing committee of Bhagawat Path. The Bhagawat procession was taken out on Friday morning. The Bhaona (drama) will also be staged on March 17, which is apparently the last day of the programme.

Bhagawat path
Gohain Gaon

