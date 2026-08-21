Assam entrepreneur Tushar Tayal selected for G20 YEA Summit in Vienna

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TEZPUR: Assam-based entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Experience Travelidea Private Limited (Travelidea), Tushar Tayal, has been selected as a member of the Indian delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance (G20 YEA) Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Vienna, Austria, in September.

The summit, themed 'Re/Code Europe: The G20 Entrepreneur's Mandate,' will bring together young entrepreneurs from G20 countries for international networking, B2B engagements, entrepreneurship discussions, and policy dialogue.

Tayal, who has built his business around international travel, visa, and mobility solutions, said that the platform would provide an opportunity to explore global partnerships and promote stronger connections between Indian businesses and international markets.

An alumnus of the SP Jain School of Global Management, Tayal has studied in Singapore, Dubai, and Sydney. He has also served as President of JCI Tezpur Rise East and is a JCI Senator and Grand Slam achiever.

Tayal believes that the Northeast has significant potential to strengthen India's international business and cultural engagement due to its strategic location, talent, and proximity to Southeast Asia.

"I am going to Vienna to listen, learn, and build relationships. The real value of such international platforms lies in the partnerships, ideas, and opportunities that emerge afterwards," Tayal said.

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