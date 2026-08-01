Nazira Flood Survivors Struggle to Rebuild as Entrepreneur Loses Work

Guwahati: The floodwaters have begun to recede across Nazira in Sivasagar, the suffering of affected residents continues, particularly in Holongkhatani, where families are struggling to recover from the devastation left behind by the recent floods.

With homes filled with mud and debris, survivors now face the daunting task of cleaning up their properties while coping with severe financial losses and emotional trauma.

Among the worst affected is Pankaj Dutta, a well-known young entrepreneur whose successful bakery business was destroyed by the flash floods. Before the disaster, Dutta employed 35 local youths and was recognised in the community for his generosity and support for others. Today, he is among those trying to rebuild from scratch after losing almost everything.

Recalling the night of 19th July, Dutta described the disaster as a catastrophe rather than an ordinary flood. "It didn't feel like a flood, it was a catastrophe. Within just 10 minutes, water engulfed our house," he said.

His first concern was the safety of his family. "I rushed my parents to the rooftop and left everything else behind," he added. The sudden surge of floodwater destroyed nearly all the belongings inside his home and completely devastated his bakery, wiping out years of hard work and investment.

Dutta's story reflects the plight of countless families across Nazira who are struggling to restore their homes, livelihoods and hopes after one of the worst flood disasters to hit the region in recent years.