Assam: Magistrates deputed for smooth conduct of Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: For the smooth conduct of Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination, 2023 to be held on March 18 (Monday) from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the morning and 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the afternoon in Lakhimpur, the District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge has deputed three magistrates for carrying confidential materials from Lakhimpur Treasury Strong Room to the examination venues and from the examination venues to the Post Office, Lakhimpur, after completion of the examination. According to an order issued by the District Commissioner, Jyotikona Chetia, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, has been deputed for North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous) centre while Nizwra Boro, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, has been deputed for Lakhimpur Girls’ College centre. On the other hand, Januma Sonowal, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, has been deputed for Lakhimpur Commerce College centre.

On the other hand, in view of the conduct of the same examination at North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), Lakhimpur Girls’ College & Lakhimpur Commerce College, a Control Room has also been set up at the office of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lakhimpur by the District Commissioner with the issuance of a separate order. The order has entrusted control room duty on Niluram Sarmah, ACS, Circle Officer, North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle, Mithu Malakar, JDAA, Office of the Circle Officer, North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle, and Runalisha Gogoi Borah, JDAA, District Commissioner’s Office, Lakhimpur. They are instructed to report to Sulakshana Borpatragohain, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Lakhimpur & Nodal Officer, Lakhimpur for Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination, 2023.

