Assam: Environmental norms flouted as illegal clay mining thrives at Pahumara riverbank

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Illegal ordinary clay mining activities are continuing unabated along the Doloigaon area at Pahumara river in Bajali district, raising serious environmental concerns among local residents.

According to sources, several businessmen are allegedly extracting ordinary clay from the riverbed without obtaining mandatory environmental clearances. The unauthorized excavation is reportedly being carried out openly, despite strict regulations governing minor mineral extraction.

The unchecked mining is not only damaging the river ecosystem but also increasing the risk of erosion along the riverbanks. Continuous lifting of sand and clay has reportedly altered the natural flow of the river, posing long-term environmental threats.

Mintu Kumar Patgiri, a local resident, said, "Dumpers are collecting clay from the Pahumara riverbed day and night without any pause. The dust pollution has become unbearable. This is a busy road used daily by students, office-goers and local residents. We want to know - do these miners have any permission or environmental clearance? If yes, why is there no monitoring? And if not, why is no action being taken?"

Sarbeswar Talukdar, another local resident said, "During this dry season, the situation becomes worse. The continuous movement of dumpers has turned the road into a cloud of dust. It is affecting public health and making daily travel extremely difficult. The authorities must immediately look into this matter before the situation worsens further."

Adding to the controversy, members associated with the District Survey Report (DSR) and Environmental Clearance (EC) process have reportedly expressed concern that illegal miners are operating without mandatory permissions. This has resulted in significant financial losses to legitimate operators who have obtained valid DSR approvals and environmental clearance by following due legal procedures.

Operators holding valid permits have reportedly invested substantial amounts to comply with environmental norms, royalty payments, and documentation requirements. However, the alleged inaction against illegal miners has created an uneven playing field, discouraging lawful business practices.

Despite repeated complaints, the Forest Department has allegedly failed to initiate strong enforcement measures against those involved in unauthorized extraction.

Concerned citizens have urged authorities to conduct regular inspections, seize illegally extracted materials, and ensure strict implementation of environmental regulations to prevent further damage to the Pahumara river.

