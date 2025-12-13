Illegal clay mining puts environment and legal traders at risk in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Rampant illegal extraction of ordinary clay in Bajali district has raised serious concerns among DSR-approved mining groups, who warn that unchecked activity is harming the environment and causing severe financial setbacks for legal traders operating under government regulations.

Committee members clarified that while legal traders are permitted to collect ordinary clay from existing stock after paying the required government royalty, no individual or group is allowed to cut or excavate clay using machines such as JCBs without proper documents and permissions. However, they allege that some groups are openly violating these rules.

Unlicensed operators have reportedly been extracting large quantities of ordinary clay in areas such as Bhakuamari and Kahara Pathar, particularly along the Pahumara river. Such unregulated mining poses risks to the local ecosystem and riverbank stability.

Illegal miners are also selling ordinary clay at extremely low prices, creating unfair competition for lawful traders who pay taxes, follow proper procedures, and are still awaiting the mandatory Environment Clearance Certificates (ECC).

Once the ECC is granted, legal miners are expected to supply ordinary clay to several important government projects, including Bhattadev University, Titka stadium, the Patacharkuchi fire station, and the Assam Mala Haripur-Sarthebari road project. However, the ongoing illegal operations are disrupting the planned supply chain and creating uncertainty for legitimate business groups. Committee members say the issue is not only damaging the environment but also threatening the livelihood of honest traders.

"We are still waiting for our ECC, but some unlicensed groups are already cutting clay without permission. They don't have proper documents and are not paying any government royalty. How did the beat officer allow them to cut?" said one committee member.

The DSR-approved mining committee has urged the district administration to take strict and immediate action to end illegal mining and restore fair trade practices in the region.

