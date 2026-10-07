Assam: Eri silk revival opens new livelihood pathways for Karbi women

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DHUBRI: Eight indigenous Karbi women are being trained to revive traditional Eri silk production and develop it into a sustainable livelihood through a four-day mechanised Eri silk reeling training programme organised by Aaranyak at Chandrasing Rongpi village under Rongmongve Block of Karbi Anglong. Held from September 30 to October 3 at the Community Resource Centre, the programme sought to modernise traditional Eri silk reeling while preserving the cultural knowledge and identity associated with Eri, or Ahimsa silk, among the Karbi community. Eri silk production has been part of Karbi heritage for generations, with cocoon rearing, spinning and weaving traditionally integrated into community life.

However, the practice is gradually declining. The initiative aims to revive the craft while creating a market-linked value chain from cocoon production to finished textiles, thereby opening up new opportunities for rural micro-enterprises.

The hands-on training was conducted by Eri reeling experts Mirbon Teronpi and Madhuri Teronpi of Diphu, who have received specialised training from the Department of Sericulture, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Participants were trained in cocoon preparation, mechanised reeling, yarn joining and winding, yarn handling, quality assessment and value addition.

They were also introduced to product development, costing and pricing, with an emphasis on achieving uniform yarn thickness and improving production efficiency.

For the Karbi community, Eri silk and handwoven Eri textiles represent more than a source of income. They embody traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and cultural identity passed down through generations.

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