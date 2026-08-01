Stakeholders Chart Roadmap for Muga and Eri Silk Development in West Khasi Hills

BOKO: The District Stakeholder Consultation Meeting on Muga & Eri Development under Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan 2.0 was organised at Don Bosco Meeting Hall, Riangdo, West Khasi Hills. The programme was jointly conducted by the Central Silk Board, Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation (MESSO), P-4 Unit Mendipathar, and the District Sericulture Office, West Khasi Hills, Directorate of Sericulture, Government of Meghalaya.

The event was graced by Methodius Dkhar, Cabinet Minister, Government of Meghalaya & MLA, 34-Mawshynrut (ST) Assembly Constituency, as the chief guest. Officials from Agriculture, Horticulture, Forest, Rural Development, Sericulture, District Council, and other line departments, along with representatives of SHGs, FIGs, FPOs, entrepreneurs, local institutions and media, were present. Around 35 progressive farmers engaged in Muga, Eri and Mulberry cultivation across West Khasi Hills participated in the consultation.

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