Assam: Erosion-hit Residents Block NH-15 at Bihaguri Daily Market

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Residents affected by Brahmaputra erosion staged a road blockade on National Highway-15 near Bihaguri Daily Market on Tuesday, demanding urgent measures to protect their homes and agricultural land.

The protest began around 11 am, with residents of several affected villages joining the blockade. Locals said erosion had completely wiped out Jharani village and destroyed nearly 80 per cent of Tinikharia village, while large areas of agricultural land in Berenga Pathar had also been washed away.

Residents alleged that despite repeated appeals, no permanent protection measures had been implemented. They said the Brahmaputra had reached close to Barakata Beel, raising fears of further erosion in the Bihaguri area.

The affected families said they had lost ancestral land and livelihoods, while some agricultural areas had been covered with flood-borne silt. They also expressed resentment over the absence of an embankment in the greater Bihaguri area.

The protesters allowed ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass during the blockade. Tezpur Revenue Circle Officer Madhurjya Parashar later reached the site, held discussions with the residents and inspected the affected areas. The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister seeking immediate intervention.

Following the officer’s assurance that necessary steps would be taken, the residents temporarily withdrew the blockade, while demanding concrete action to protect the affected villages and farmland.

Also Read: Assam: Massive erosion threatens DTP Dyke in Dibrugarh's Maijan