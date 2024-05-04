Tripura State Rifles to Deploy 20 Companies for Election Duty in Odisha, Bihar

AGARTALA: At least, 20 units of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), known as a highly skilled anti-insurgency force in Tripura, will be sent to Bihar and Odisha, among other states, to help with duties related to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Tripura Home Department, speaking anonymously, said that about 1500 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) will be sent to different areas of the state to perform election duties.

The source said that higher authorities have directed to deploy TSR personnel for election duty in Bihar and Odisha. Ten units have already departed for Odisha, and the remaining five are expected to leave for Bihar shortly.