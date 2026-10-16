Assam: Escalating Human-Elephant Conflict Calls for Immediate Action

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Among the many pressing challenges confronting the state today, the escalating human-elephant conflict has emerged as one of the most serious and alarming. Incidents of wild elephants destroying homes, damaging crops, and claiming human lives have become distressingly frequent. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly evident that these animals are often being driven into aggressive behaviour by human actions. Recent incidents in Numaligarh and the Morangi area, particularly in tea garden regions, illustrate this growing concern. Some youths have been seen deliberately provoking elephants that had taken shelter in these areas. In one such case, police arrested two youths in Morangi for allegedly harassing wild elephants. Tragically, on Wednesday, a wild elephant killed a teenager. Such incidents serve as a stark reminder that humans, despite considering themselves the most intelligent species, are often inviting danger by recklessly provoking wild animals.

The situation has now reached a worrying stage. Elephants that once retreated from human presence are increasingly responding differently. On hearing human voices or seeing the glare of lights, they sometimes charge directly towards the source of the disturbance.

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