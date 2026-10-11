Assam: Senior forest official visits Udalguri; Human-elephant conflict reviewed

OUR BUREAU

ORANG/TANGLA: In a bid to formulate a long-term strategy to mitigate human-elephant conflict in Udalguri district, MK Yadava, Special Chief Secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, visited several forest and wildlife areas of the district on October 9.

During the visit, Yadava inspected Bogamati, Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary, the forest areas of Bhairabkunda, and other vulnerable locations, and reviewed the prevailing situation concerning human-elephant conflict.

He directed Forest Department officials to take measures to improve elephant habitats and ensure adequate availability of natural food inside forest areas. He also stressed the need for plantation of trees and fruit-bearing species suitable for elephants so that the animals are less compelled to venture into human settlements in search of food.

The senior official also visited the Shikaridanga forest area, which has received recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Reviewing the situation along the India-Bhutan border, Yadava indicated that mining activities in certain areas of Udalguri district could be stopped, if required, as part of measures to reduce disturbance to elephant habitats and address recurring human-elephant conflict. He said that the matter would be taken up with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration.

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