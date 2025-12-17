Assam: Eviction drive conducted at Dhing in Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: As a part of the Assam Government's efforts to free government land and reserved forests from illegal encroachment, a massive eviction drive was conducted on Tuesday in Tuktuki, Salnabari, and Ahomgaon villages under the Dhing revenue circle of Nagaon district.

The drive, which began at 8:00 am, aimed to evict encroachers from approximately 63 bighas of government land.

According to officials, a group of individuals had been illegally occupying the land, constructing large ponds by building embankments around the Roumari beel (wetland) and engaging in fish farming. The eviction drive was carried out in a peaceful manner, with authorities demolishing the embankments and removing the encroachments.

The drive is part of a four-day operation scheduled from December 16 to 20, with the objective of freeing 230 bighas of government land from encroachment. A total of 300 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the eviction drive.

District officials, including District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, Additional District Commissioners Sudip Nath and Shouvik Bhuyan, and Dhing Revenue Circle Officer Saurav Kumar Das, were present during the drive.

The eviction drive will continue in other areas, including Roumari beel, Mairadhaj, Bechamari, Salmorabori, Ankorabori, and Gerekoni beel, on subsequent days, sources added further.

Also Read: Hojai Forest Eviction Drive Targets 1,250 Families