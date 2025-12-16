Forest Department to Begin Major Eviction Drive in Hojai Reserved Forests

Hojai: The Assam Forest Department is preparing to launch a large-scale eviction drive against illegal encroachers in several forest areas of Hojai district, including the Jamuna Maudanga Reserved Forest under the South Nagaon Forest Division.

According to officials, large portions of forest land have been illegally occupied over the past three decades. The encroachers are accused of cutting down trees, clearing forest cover, and converting the land into betel nut plantations. In several areas, ponds have been dug for fish farming, and permanent houses have been constructed, leading to serious environmental concerns.

To assess the situation on the ground, a high-level inspection was carried out on December 11 by the Forest Department’s Special Principal Secretary, MK Yadav. He was accompanied by senior officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police of the Forest Protection Force, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Hojai, the Divisional Forest Officer (South Nagaon) Nayan Jyoti Rajbongshi, the Daboka Circle Officer, the Officer-in-Charge of Daboka police station, and other district administration officials.

The inspection team visited several areas marked for eviction, such as Udmari, Jamuna village, Ganiarpar village, and nearby localities within the Jamuna Maudanga Reserved Forest. This forest area was earlier part of the Daboka Reserved Forest.