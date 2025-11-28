Assam: Eviction drive to be held at Lutumari RF at Kampur

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district administration, police administration, and Forest Department have joined hands to evict encroachers from the Lutumari reserved forest area under Kampur revenue circle. The authorities are fully prepared to demolish the illegally-encroached structures in the area. As per an official release, the eviction drive is scheduled to begin on November 29 at 7:00 am. The administration has urged all concerned to cooperate with the authorities during the operation.

The move aims to restore the reserved forest area to its original state and protect the environment. The authorities have warned that strict action would be taken against those who try to obstruct the eviction drive.

