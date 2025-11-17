Nagaon Administration to Launch Major Eviction Drive

Nagaon: Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma has stated that the district administration will soon start an eviction drive to clear large areas of government and reserved forest land that are under illegal occupation. The decision comes after several notices and a long grace period failed to bring full compliance.
According to officials, thousands of bighas of land across different Revenue Circles in Nagaon have been encroached upon. Some people have built permanent houses, while others have been cultivating crops on government land and forest areas.
The administration had issued notices in September asking everyone to vacate the encroached land. While some occupants moved out on their own, many others requested more time because their crops were still standing. Considering their request, the district administration granted a three-month extension.
With the deadline now over, a large number of encroachers remain on the land. The administration has therefore decided to go ahead with the eviction drive.
Before beginning the operation, the authorities have again appealed to all remaining encroachers to leave the land voluntarily. They have been urged to vacate the area before excavators and enforcement teams are brought in to carry out the drive.