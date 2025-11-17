Nagaon Administration to Launch Major Eviction Drive

According to officials, thousands of bighas of land across different Revenue Circles in Nagaon have been encroached upon. Some people have built permanent houses, while others have been cultivating crops on government land and forest areas.

The administration had issued notices in September asking everyone to vacate the encroached land. While some occupants moved out on their own, many others requested more time because their crops were still standing. Considering their request, the district administration granted a three-month extension.

With the deadline now over, a large number of encroachers remain on the land. The administration has therefore decided to go ahead with the eviction drive.