Assam: Eviction drives in Silchar for four-laning of Medical road

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Eviction of illegal settlements at Birbal Bazar area of Meherpur in Silchar city began on Wednesday for the proposed four-laning of the Medical road leading to the NIT and the Assam University. Locals as well as traders welcomed the eviction drive as the widening of the busiest road would lessen the traffic jam.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students staged a peaceful protest near the main gate of Assam University on Tuesday, demanding the immediate repair of the severely damaged road connecting Assam University to Silchar Medical College & Hospital. The protest ended only after the district administration provided a written assurance regarding the commencement of repair work.

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