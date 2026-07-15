Assam: Massive eviction drive near Silchar to clear Bharatmala site

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: At least 20 bulldozers were used by the district administration on Tuesday to demolish alleged illegal structures erected on land acquired for the Bharatmala project at Kashipur near Silchar city. The eviction drive was divided into three zones under three magistrates supervising the operation. Heavy security was deployed to ensure a peaceful operation. Six to seven bulldozers per zone were used to clear the illegal structures. A source in the administration, however, clarified that not all the houses or structures at the Kashipur site were illegally erected, as some property owners had shown valid documents. The source added that they had already received compensation after their land was acquired for the ambitious project. A reliable source indicated that a racket was involved in erecting structures at Kashipur after the area was included in the Bharatmala project to get compensation. Earlier, on June 5, a similar eviction drive was launched at Arcuttipore near Kashipur.

Also Read: Tension Erupts During Eviction Drive at Hilal Market in Hojai's Doboka