Assam: Residents of Fakirganj Protest River’s Relentless Erosion and Looming Displacement Crisis

GUWAHATI: On the banks of Brahmaputra in Fakirganj hundreds of students alongside long-suffering residents gathered in protest on Monday. They demanded attention to relentless erosion that has been gnawing away at their homeland in Dhubri district of Assam. For years, south bank of Fakirganj has been at mercy of river. It’s losing not just land but also very essence of community that has called this place home for generations.

The residents' voices laced with frustration and sorrow, tell a story of survival against a force that seems unstoppable. Erosion has claimed vast tracts of fertile agricultural land. This land is a vital lifeline for many families who depend on farming for their livelihood. But loss is not just of soil and crops. It’s of homes memories and a sense of belonging

Families who once thrived on banks of this mighty river now find themselves on brink of destitution. Their homes are consumed by ever-advancing waterline. Gradual yet unyielding erosion has turned life into nightmare for residents of Fakirganj. With every passing monsoon they watch helplessly. Homes, painstakingly built over decades are swallowed by encroaching river.

Crisis has forced many to abandon ancestral lands. They embark on an uncertain journey to find safety. Displacement has led scores of Fakirganj residents to seek refuge in neighboring Meghalaya. Yet with displacement comes a new wave of fear—a fear of being branded as outsiders. A fear of losing their identity and rights. There is an underlying dread that they might be labeled as “doubtful citizens.” A stigma that could strip them of status and dignity.

As erosion continues to wreak havoc cries for help grow louder. People of Fakirganj are not just asking for aid; they are demanding lifeline. Call for action is directed at Indian government, Assam state administration and Water Resources Ministry. The residents are pleading for comprehensive plan to combat erosion—one that includes construction of sturdy embankments effective riverbank protection measures and resettlement assistance for those already displaced.

Erosion in Fakirganj is more than just natural calamity; it’s slow-moving catastrophe that threatens to erase entire community. Without immediate and decisive action, future of Fakirganj’s residents remains in jeopardy. Their plea is simple: don’t let them be washed away.