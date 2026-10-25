Assam: Ex-Deputy Engineer of Gaurisagar Anup Gogoi Passes Away at 69

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Anup Gogoi, a resident of Gaurisagar and former Deputy Engineer of the Assam Government's Water Resources Department, passed away on Saturday at around 10 am. He was 69.

According to family sources, Gogoi had been undergoing treatment at Sukafa Hospital in Rajabari, Sivasagar, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite medical efforts, he breathed his last, leaving behind a legacy of sincerity and dedicated public service. The news of his sudden demise cast a pall of gloom across the Gaurisagar area, where he was widely respected for his soft-spoken nature and humble personality. In addition to his professional career, Gogoi was actively associated with Misil, a premier monthly magazine published from Gaurisagar since the early 1980s, contributing significantly to the region's literary and cultural sphere. As news of his passing spread, people from various walks of life gathered at his residence to pay their last respects. Before the cremation, a condolence meeting was held where noted litterateur Prasanta Kumar Neog conducted the tribute programme.