Assam: Retired Teacher and Community Leader Jambubati Barman Passes Away at 86

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Jambubati Barman (86), a retired teacher and resident of Rupai Tapoban near Doomdooma, died of age-related ailments at around 6 pm on Thursday. After serving with dedication at various schools, she retired from Rupai Primary School 26 years ago. She was a member of the women’s wing of Tapoban Namghar and had earlier been associated with the women’s wing of Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samiti.

Although she moved away from Doomdooma due to a change of residence, she frequently visited the town and participated in religious and social programmes.