Assam: Ex-ULFA-I Member Nabbed for Illegal Weapons in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: Assam Police made a big move to stop illegal weapons trading in the state. They, along with other security forces, caught Dhan Bora, a former member of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), for allegedly trafficking arms.

After getting a tip-off, the forces conducted a late-night search starting at the Doomdooma bridge in Tinsukia district. The search led them to Bora's home in Kordoiguri Borgorah where they arrested him.

During the raid, the authorities found damning evidence with Bora. This included an American pistol and 12 rounds of live ammunition. The discovery shows the potential danger Bora posed by having these illegal weapons.