Assam: Ex-ULFA-I Member Nabbed for Illegal Weapons in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: Assam Police made a big move to stop illegal weapons trading in the state. They, along with other security forces, caught Dhan Bora, a former member of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), for allegedly trafficking arms.
After getting a tip-off, the forces conducted a late-night search starting at the Doomdooma bridge in Tinsukia district. The search led them to Bora's home in Kordoiguri Borgorah where they arrested him.
During the raid, the authorities found damning evidence with Bora. This included an American pistol and 12 rounds of live ammunition. The discovery shows the potential danger Bora posed by having these illegal weapons.
Authorities see Dhan Bora's arrest as a significant step in their efforts to stop illegal firearms and ammunition trading in Assam. This crackdown shows the state police's dedication to keeping peace and security in the area.
Further investigations are ongoing to find out how much Bora was involved in this illegal activity and if he has any associates or networks. The results of these investigations will probably show the wider effects of his arms trafficking.
Earlier, officials in Assam successfully blocked a fast-approaching human trafficking operation. Two individuals were apprehended in Bhogpur, near the Narayanpur taluk of Lakhimpur district.
These people identified as Fakir Uddin and Mijanur Rahman, were apprehended. This happened while they were secretly transporting a group of youths towards Arunachal Pradesh.
Arresting Fakir Uddin and Mijanur Rahman showcases community vigilance's importance in countering human trafficking. This functions as a testament to the local population's firm determination. They strive to protect their communities from such deplorable actions. It also inspires hope for a future where exploitation and trafficking are entirely nonexistent.
The investigation continues to progress. As it do authorities anticipate unveiling further details. These concern the operational method of the trafficking network and any co-conspirators involved.
