Assam: Excise department conducts raid at several spots in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon District Excise Department has been conducting a series of operations against illicit liquor in the district for over a week. As part of this crackdown, the department launched a massive raid in several areas of Nagaon town on Thursday.

A huge team led by Excise Inspector Chandra Kumar Baruah, conducted searches in various locations, including Bebejia, Sensowa, Kachamari, and Borbheti under Nagaon Sadar Circle. During the operation, the Excise Department seized and destroyed 1700 liters of spurious liquor, 10 liquor-making machines, and a large quantity of illicit brew. Two women involved in the illicit liquor trade were arrested and are being dealt with according to departmental norms.

