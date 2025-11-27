Assam News

Assam: Bajali Excise Department conducts raids on illicit liquor dens

The Bajali Excise Department carried out a series of operations across several locations in the district to curb the sale of illicit distilled liquor, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
PATHSALA: The Bajali Excise Department carried out a series of operations across several locations in the district to curb the sale of illicit distilled liquor, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The raids were conducted following inputs about illegal brewing and distribution activities taking place in different areas.

During the operation, excise teams seized illicitly distilled liquor and dismantled makeshift brewing setups allegedly used for illegal production. Authorities stated that strict action would follow against anyone involved in such unlawful practices. Officials further informed that cases have been registered against several individuals found engaged in the manufacture, storage, or sale of illicit liquor.

