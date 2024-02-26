Assam: Excise Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya distributes land pattas in Morigaon

A Correspondent

Morigaon: A total of 5151 persons were distributed land pattas under the Basundhara 2.0 scheme in all three constituencies of Morigaon district today.

Excise, Fisheries, and Transport Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya was the chief guest at the function held at Tarun Ram Phukan Ground, Morigaon, for Morigaon and Laharighat constituencies. He said that the earth exists with three things: mother, soil, and people, and therefore we consider the soil to be the mother earth. He said the government has adopted the Basundhara scheme to give land rights to the Bhumiputras. He also thanked the district administration and all those involved in Basundhara for the successful implementation of this scheme. He said the scheme has specifically covered people living in hilly, remote, and tribal areas. He said the entire process, from the survey to the issuance of leases, is quite long and challenging and urged the people to cooperate in this regard. He said the land lease is not just a piece of paper but an important document of rights as children of the land.

The meeting was attended by Morigaon MLA and Chairman of the PTDC, Ramakant Deuri. He said every landless eligible person who has been living in Assam for centuries will get land patta. He said the government is continuing its efforts to evict the encroachers. He said the effort will only succeed with the cooperation of the people. He urged eligible people to come forward for land leases. As many as 2,371 people in Morigaon constituency and 251 people in Laharighat constituency were issued land pattas today. A total of 15,787 applications were received in Morigaon constituency and 9,378 in Laharighat constituency. The meeting was welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad, Lakshminandan Saharia. The meeting was also attended by District Commissioner Debashis Sarma and Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: Minister Parimal Suklabaidya hints at contest in Silchar