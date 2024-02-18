Assam: Excise raid conducted by Margherita and Digboi Excise Party under Lekhapani police Station

TINSUKIA: A joint excise search, patrolling and raids were conducted by Margherita and Digboi Excise Party under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Margherita Prasanta Dutta on Friday at Ahompathar Jagun, Jagunghat, Jairampur Gate, 9th Mile, etc under Lekhapani police Station. While registering 6 cases, the excise team apprehended one person. During the exercise approximately 20 litres of Illicit Distilled Liquor, 200 litres of Fermented Wash, 50 kgs of molasses, 1 Distillation Apparatus, 17 bottles of Beer amounting to 9.15 BL and IMFL around 1.125 BL (IMFL and Beer for sale in Arunachal Pradesh only) were seized and destroyed. A naka checking duty was also carried out by the team at Jairam (Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border).

