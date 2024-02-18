Assam: Geleky Reserve Forest in Sivasagar district area under encroachment of Naga

SIVASAGAR: Naga encroachment in Assam land is not a new phenomenon. Miscreants from Nagaland frequently try to occupy more land in the disputed areas by using different methods. This time, according to sources, miscreants from Nagaland has cut down trees and cleared a vast area at Geleky Reserve Forest in Sivasagar district.

According to the sources, the incident came to light when personnel of the Forest department and BOP personnel conducted a joint patrolling inside Geleky Reserve Forest on February 6, 2024 and observed a fresh clearance of around 1.5 Bigha of land in the east side of Dorikhona River area.

Locals also claimed that the area was cleared by the miscreants from Nagaland side. Meanwhile, round the clock vigil by Forest department staff and personnel from Assam Police Commando Battalion has been intensified in the area to provide resistance to any further damage to the forest resources, said a forest department source.

