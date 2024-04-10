Assam: Excise raid conducted in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Based on specific input, the Excise department conducted a search and scrutiny in few retail wine shops where various discrepancies like sale of fake-labelled liquor in the retail outlets, sale of liquor meant for sale in other states, use of fake hologram and employment of unauthorised persons etc. at retail outlets were detected.

The license of the shops have been suspended. The Excise department is very vigilant on violation of excise rules and any such violation of Excise rules by any entity shall not be tolerated. The public in general are also requested to report about sale of fake labelled/ other state liquor/ spurious liquor in the Assam excise revenue Management (AERMS) Portal immediately. The identity of the informer shall be protected, stated a press release.

Also Read: Government employees ordered not to leave district headquarters without permission

Also Watch: