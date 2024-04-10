Government employees ordered not to leave district headquarters without permission

SILCHAR: The government officials, employees, including the head of the office, educational institutions and banks in the Cachar district will not be allowed to leave district headquarters without prior permission of the District Election Officer till the Lok Sabha election process is over on June 4, stated an official order issued by the District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Rohan Kumar Jha here on Monday.

The order stated that the Parliamentary Election, 2024 is scheduled on April 26. Preparatory works for the poll is in process in Cachar district. Since the announcement of the election all the employees of government offices, educational Institutions and banks are at the disposal of the District Election Officer, Cachar, the order stated.

The order further stated that some appointment letters assigning the duties have already been issued. The issue of some appointment letters is also in progress and other appointment letters are being prepared. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4, stated a press release.

