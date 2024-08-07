Assam Expands Tiwa Autonomous Council to Include 113 New Villages

GUWAHATI: In a significant development for Tiwa community Assam government has officially expanded Tiwa Autonomous Council to include 113 more villages according to official notification issued on Tuesday. This expansion increases total number of villages within council to 263.

Newly added villages are distributed across several districts. 30 from Morigaon, 52 from Nagaon three from Hojai and 28 from Dhemaji. This inclusion marks pivotal moment for Tiwa community which has long advocated for these villages to be part of council.

Tiwa Autonomous Council was initially established in 1995 following Tiwa (Lalung) Agreement signed on April 13 of same year between state government and leaders of Tiwa community. Narayan Kumar Radukakoti was appointed as first Chief Executive Member (CEM) of council

The expansion has been met with widespread approval from Tiwa community. Jiban Chandra Konwar current Chief Executive Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also thanked Minister of State for Plains Tribes and Backward Classes Ranoj Pegu and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika for support in addressing community’s long-standing demands.

Jiban Chandra Konwar also took opportunity to urge state government to address other pressing issues. This includes implementation of Sixth Schedule autonomous administration. He argued that measure would further enhance administrative and cultural autonomy of Tiwa people. It would contribute to preservation and promotion of their rich heritage.

Tiwa community renowned for vibrant cultural traditions in central Assam, has long sought greater recognition and inclusion within Tiwa Autonomous Council. Recent expansion is seen as positive step towards fulfilling these aspirations and ensuring community's voice is adequately represented in governance of their region.

This development underscores Assam government's commitment to addressing regional demands and enhancing local governance structures. It aims to better serve diverse communities within state.