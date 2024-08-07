Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam Calls for Urgent Government Action to Address Manipur Crisis

IMPHAL: In an address during Parliament’s Question Hour on Wednesday, Manipur Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam urged Government of India to uphold its historical, political moral and legal obligations to defend Manipur Akoijam emphasized that Manipur as stated in Schedule 1 of Indian Constitution was entity existing before Constitution’s commencement and thus has special status requiring Indian government’s intervention.

Akoijam drew attention to severe communal and divisive violence that has plagued Manipur for past 14 months He highlighted need for urgent and effective government action According to him, Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja of Manipur on October 11 1947, entrusted defense of state to Indian government This agreement he asserted places significant responsibility on central government to address ongoing turmoil.

The MP criticized rise of divisive forces including foreign elements and illegal immigrants, which he believes are exacerbating unrest in Manipur. He called for Indian government to take decisive action against these elements. Measures must be implemented to distinguish between citizens and non-citizens. This is necessary to restore order and stability in region.

Akoijam also highlighted recent peace agreement between two communities in Jiribam district on August 1. Despite this positive development he lamented that agreement was undermined by communal and sectarian forces. This further aggravated situation.

In his appeal, Akoijam urged government to ensure enforcement of Article 19 of Indian Constitution. This article guarantees freedom of movement within country. He stressed need for Manipur’s residents to be able to travel freely on highways and within state. Additionally, he called for protection of properties belonging to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by violence.

The MP’s statements reflect growing concern about deteriorating security situation in Manipur. There is an urgent need for Indian government to take comprehensive measures. These measures should address ongoing crisis and help restore peace and normalcy in the state.