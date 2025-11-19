Assam: Expelled AIUDF MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar hints at joining BJP

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Jakir Hussain Laskar, the Hailakandi MLA, seems all set to join the BJP. Laskar, who had been expelled by AIUDF, the party he represented in the Assembly, for hobnobbing with the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, admitted that he was willing to join the ruling party provided the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, agreed to accept him in the BJP. "The CM is coming to Hailakandi on November 30, and if he allows, I would definitely join the BJP," Laskar said. He was seen in the Hailakandi BJP office along with the Minister Krishnendu Paul. However, district BJP President Kalyan Goswami said that he had no idea whether Laskar would be joining the party.

Sources said that Laskar was eyeing the Algapur seat for the 2026 Assembly election as his present constituency Hailakandi had become a Hindu majority seat after the delimitation. Algapur, on the other hand, has become a Muslim dominated seat, where post delimitation, Hindus constitute only 49 thousand voters out of a total of 2.5 lakh voters.

However, if Jakir Hussain Laskar joins the BJP, some ripples are bound to be created in the ruling alliance. As Algapur is a Muslim dominated constituency, it was assumed that the NDA would leave this seat to the AGP. But Laskar's proximity with the BJP might play spoilsport for the AGP.

